Minor girl abducted, raped in Mumbai, case registered under POSCO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 16 (ANI): A minor girl was kidnapped from the Wadala area of Mumbai and was raped. A case was registered against the accused, informed the police on Friday.

According to the police, a case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376, 323, and 506 and sections of POSCO, for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from the Wadala area of Mumbai and was then taken to the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai and raped.



On September 5, the victim girl had left her home for college and when the victim girl reached Wadala, the accused brought the Bolero vehicle and forced the victim girl into his car and took her to Pune Expressway where she was raped. FIR was first registered at Kalamboli Police Station on the complaint of the victim girl and then the matter was transferred to Matunga Police Station for investigation, informed the police.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the minor girl, the police started their further investigation by registering a case against the accused.

However, the accused is yet to be caught. (ANI)

