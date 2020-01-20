Minor girl attempts self-immolation in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A minor girl attempted self-immolation in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli allegedly after her aunts raised questions over her "character", police said.

"She is out of danger now. As per the initial investigation, it has come to light that the girl's family and their relatives have property disputes," said Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Shamli.

"The girl has alleged that her aunts were raising questions on her character due to which she took this step," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

