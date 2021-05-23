Minor girl drowns in Goa beach

Pernem (Goa) [India], May 23 (ANI): A minor girl drowned in the sea waters at Morjim beach in Goa, police said on Sunday.

The mishap took place on Saturday when the girl along with three of her cousins had entered the sea late in the evening.

The 16-year-old girl was studying in Class 10 and was staying at Morjim in Pernem.



As per the Police Inspector of Pernem Police Station,"The sea conditions are still rough and dangerous due to recent cyclone Tauktae. All the cousins were pulled into the sea by the high current of tides, but they were rescued. The deceased girl was rescued too but was found in an unconscious stage."

"She was immediately shifted to the Goa Medical College in Bambolim, where she died while undergoing treatment. Other cousins are still under treatment," the inspector added.

The body of the minor was handed over to her relatives on Sunday, after a post mortem.

Pernem Police has registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is in progress.

Following the incident, Goa Police has requested the general public not to wander near the sea, especially during rough sea weather. (ANI)

