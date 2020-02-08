Minor girl found dead in pit after being missing for two days in Dumka, villagers hold protest

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The locals here in Mahubana village on Saturday held a protest march, seeking immediate action against the accused and justice for a six-year-old girl, who was found dead in a pit after being missing for two days.



The minor was found dead in Mahubana under Ramgarh police station area of Dumka.



Prima facie, there were chances that the girl was raped before being murdered.



On the information of the villagers, Ramgarh Police Station reached the spot on Saturday and recovered the body of the girl and sent it for postmortem.

On the complaint of the victim's family, the police are looking for a relative, Mithu Rai, who is currently absconding.



According to Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh, an FIR has been registered in the matter and a special team has started the investigation. "Police is trying to chase Mithu Rai on the complaint of girl's victim," he said.



A case has been registered against accused Rai under sections 376, 382, 201 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 8 of the POCSO Act.



After the victim's body was recovered, the people of Ramgarh took to the streets and carried out a protest rally with the school children and girl's parents, demanding the arrest of the accused and the death penalty for him.



During the march, the locals carried placards reading, "Stop rape, Don't hide speak out and Save girl child."According to the family, the girl was living in her maternal grandfather's house in Mahubna village since her childhood."



On February 5, there was a fair on Saraswati Puja in Mahubna village. On the same day, Rai took the girl in the pretext of the fair. Since then the girl did not return her home," said the father of the victim. (ANI)