Minor girl gang-raped, burnt alive in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, FIR registered

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], January 13 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and burnt alive at her residence in Muzaffarpur on January 11, police said on Wednesday.

The rape victim died this morning in a hospital where she was undergoing treatment.



The girl's father has accused four persons and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar Sharma said, "A minor girl was brutally gang-raped and burnt alive by four men. The girl's father has accused four people and an FIR has been registered."

"We have initiated the investigation and our priority is in arresting the culprits," he added. (ANI)

