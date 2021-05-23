Minor girl gang-raped in MP's Gwalior, two held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Gwalior, said Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday.



According to the police the victim was raped by her landlord's son and his friend.

Amit Sanghi Superintendent of Police Gwalior said, "The victim residing in the Four City Naka area of Gwalior was raped by the son of the owner of her rented house, along with his friend. The police have arrested both the accused by registering a case under the POCSO Act. Both accused have been arrested and we have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

The police said that the accused took the girl hostage and committed the crime. "The tenants woke up after which people caught both the accused and handed them over to the police. A case was then registered on the basis of the girl's statement," police said. (ANI)

