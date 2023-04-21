Minor girl gang-raped, murdered in Raiganj: NCPCR to conduct inquiry

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Taking cognisance of news reports on the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in West Bengal's Raiganj district, a fact-finding team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be visiting the place to conduct an inquiry, said the NCPCR chief on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "The NCPCR has taken cognizance of News Reports of gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl child in Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur of West Bengal. A fact-finding team will be visiting there to conduct an inquiry."

A statement issued by the NCPCR chief office read, "We have received information about the rape">gang-rape incident and murder of a girl child in North Dinajpur in West Bengal. We have received a lot of information from many sources. It is a heinous murder and we are going to investigate it. I myself will go to North Dinajpur with my team. Our team will reach there tomorrow. We will investigate this incident by going there tomorrow evening. We are trying to contact the government through the governor's house to cooperate with us in the investigation. This is a case of murder of a girl child and getting her justice."



The statement further said, "The unfortunate thing is that we informed the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Collector of North Dinajpur about this in the afternoon itself, but they are not responding. Even these people are not picking up the phone. We tried to talk to the office of the Resident Commissioner of West Bengal in Delhi. But, there also the phone is not available."

"The attitude of the West Bengal government is totally different. Last time they attacked me. Even the police attacked me at the police station. But, we will not sit at home in fear of being threatened or intimidated by them in this way. Our job is to fight for justice for the victimized children, which we will continue", reads the statement.

The statement added that punishing the culprits is the only way to stop such incidents in West Bengal.

"Since this is a case of rape and murder of a girl child and the only way to stop such incidents in West Bengal is to punish the culprits of such incidents. We will continue to do our work", the statement added. (ANI)

