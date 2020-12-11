Minor girl gangraped by juveniles in UP's Jalaun

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Two juvenile boys allegedly raped a minor girl in Sandi Village of Jalaun district.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awadhesh Singh said that the age of two accused is between 11-14 years.

"A case has been registered after we received a complaint about the rape of a minor girl. The victim sent for a medical check-up. Her condition is stable. One of the accused is around 11-12 years and the other is around 13-14 years old. A team of police has been deployed in the village," Singh told ANI on Wednesday.

The accused will be produced before the local court today. (ANI)

