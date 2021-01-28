Minor girl kidnapped, raped in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in Vijay Nagar in Indore on Wednesday evening, according to the police.



Rajesh Raghuvanshi, Additional Superintendent of Police in Indore told the reporters, "We conducted the search operations soon after the complaint was filed. We rescued the girl after she was left in a miserable situation and later arrested the accused."

Giving details about the incident, Raghuvanshi said, "The minor is aged around 14-15 years. After the medical examination confirmed the rape allegations, we registered a case under various sections for kidnapping and rape."

"Further probe is underway," he added. (ANI)

