Minor girl raped and murdered in Rajasthan's Barmer, one arrested

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 19 (ANI): Barmer Police on Monday arrested one accused after a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by three men.

Speaking to ANI, Anand Sharma, Police Superintendent of Barmer district said, "Family of the victim registered a case against three persons on charges of rape and murder. So far, we have arrested one accused, while the other two are absconding."



Sharma further said, "On Monday morning, we had found the body of a minor girl in an agriculture field in Barmer district. She was declared dead upon reaching the nearby hospital. The body was later sent for post mortem. We have collected the evidence."

"We have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 376 and 376d among others in the matter," Sharma stated.

Further investigation is underway, he added. (ANI)

