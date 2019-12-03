Minor girl raped by neighbour in MP's Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a hotel room in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district.

The accused person identified as Sonu took the victim on his bike to a hotel and raped her on December 1. The next day, the victim told her parents about the incident.

"The victim has stated in her complaint that the man who raped her is known to her. On the pretext of friendship, he took her to a hotel on his vehicle. He then gave her some intoxicating substance, garlanded the victim and put vermilion," said Sub-Inspector Purnima Singh Rajput.

The police further said, "The man later claimed that they are married, and raped the victim. We have registered a complaint under the relevant sections. On the basis of the complaint from the 17-year-old girl, the man has been booked under charges of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused will be arrested soon."

According to the police, the victim has not revealed the name of the hotel but she has asserted that she would be able to identify it.

"The man also blackmailed the victim by clicking the victim's pictures after garlanding her and putting vermilion," said the police. (ANI)

