Baran (Rajasthan) [India], October 5 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Rajasthan's Sadar Baran Police station area, police said on Monday.



Police said that the victim filed the complaint on October 2.

"A 15-year-old girl from village Kikad had registered a case on October 2 that her neighbour raped her," Mohammad Aneesh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Baran said.

He said police are probing the case. (ANI)