Minor girl raped in Bhopal by accused who met her through social media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man who met her through social media in Bhopal.

"The accused had contacted the minor girl on social media. He called the girl to his residence. On the victim's statement, the accused has been booked under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act," Bhopal ASP, Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said.

"We have arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway," he added.



Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma said that it is an unfortunate incident and criminals who commit such crimes should be hanged in a public place.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. A 14-year-old minor girl was physically abused by the accused named Yuvraj who is originally from Bihar and lives in A-sector in Shahpura in Bhopal," Sharma told reporters.

"When the girl called for help, our people caught hold of that man. We want to say that when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also the Home Minister then how such incidents are taking place. Our demand is that such people should be hanged in a public place for committing such crimes," he added. (ANI)

