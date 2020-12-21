Minor girl raped in UP's Rampur, probe underway

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): A case has been registered against a quack (fake doctor) for allegedly raping a minor girl in Milak area here over a period of time on the pretext of treating her for seizures.



"A woman has given a complaint at Milak police station stating that her minor daughter was raped by a quack who also performs 'Tantra kriya' and also kept her as his wife. A case has been registered based on her complaint. Action is being taken," Srikant Prajapati, Circle Officer said on Sunday.



The girl's parents took her to the man after she complained of seizures. The quack has also sent a notice to the girl's parents claiming her as his wife. The police are investigating the case. (ANI)

