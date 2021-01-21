Minor girl stabbed to death in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 21 (ANI): A minor girl was stabbed to death by an unknown person in Patna's Jaiprakash Nagar on Thursday.

According to the police, the teenager, who was the daughter of a labourer, was stabbed with a sharp object.



"The victim died after being stabbed in the neck. She was around 14 to 15 years old. The body has been sent for post mortem," said Mukesh Verma, Police Station Incharge of the Jakkanpur Police Station.

Sanjeet Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, told media that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object and investigation is still underway to find a reason behind the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

