Jaunpur Superintendent of Police VK Mishra while speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Jaunpur Superintendent of Police VK Mishra while speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Minor girl thrashed, molested in UP's Jaunpur

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:32 IST

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly thrashed and molested here in Jaunpur's Zafarabad area, police said on Sunday.
The incident came to fore after the accused made a video of the incident and made it viral on social media platforms. According to the police, the incident was held around three days ago.
Soon after learning about the video, police registered a case and started an investigation.
"A video has been made viral in which a Dalit boy is beating up and molesting a minor girl. We have taken cognizance of it and registered a case. A team has been constituted to arrest the culprit," Jaunpur Superintendent of Police VK Mishra told ANI.
A special team has been constituted to probe the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 21:03 IST

AES death toll climbs to 136 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 30 (ANI): With two more deaths, the toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) rose to 136 in the district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:57 IST

Bihar: Dalit outfit protests after screening of 'Article 15'...

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 30 (ANI): Members of Bhim Sena protested outside a theatre here on Sunday demanding the resumption of screening of film 'Article 15,' which was stopped after the theatre allegedly received threats.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:47 IST

Haryana to launch public campaign for water conservation

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that public campaign would be launched for water conservation in the state to make people aware.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:38 IST

Inquiry ordered after plane skids off runway in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): An inquiry has been ordered after an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at the international airport here on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:23 IST

Sisodia hits out at JP Nadda, says he is ridiculing mandate of Delhiites

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday hit out at BJP working president JP Nadda for his distasteful comments on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that he is ridiculing the 'mandate' of Delhiites and the Kejriwal model of governance.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:12 IST

Navy has important role in Act East Policy: Rajnath

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the Navy and called it the most important component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's "Act East Policy".

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:04 IST

UP: 16 arrested for running illegal liquor brewery, attacking police

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A joint team of state police and the Excise Department has arrested 16 people for allegedly running an illegal liquor brewery at Balai village in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:59 IST

Uttarakhand will develop Sita Mata tourist circuit

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced to set up a Sita Mata tourist circuit. He also said that Rs 200 crore would be spent on upgrading infrastructure facilities and creating a separate adventure sports directorate in Pauri.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:59 IST

NDRF teams pre-positioned ahead of Southwest Monsoon: NDRF DG

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are pre-positioned ahead of the Southwest Monsoon in the country, said officials here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:51 IST

Air India Express plane skids off runway in Mangaluru; passengers safe

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): A Mangaluru bound Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at the International Airport here on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:49 IST

Mayawati to hold multiple district level meetings in wake of by-elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said that she will hold multiple district level meeting from July 2 onwards in the wake of upcoming by-elections to 11-assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:00 IST

License for airgun not needed, says BJP worker on celebratory...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): BJP worker, who fired celebratory gunshots outside party legislator Akash Vijayvargiya's office, on Sunday said he fired with an airgun which does not require any license.

Read More
iocl