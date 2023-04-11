Minor held by Mumbai Police for threatening to kill Salman Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): A minor was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill superstar Salman Khan during a phone call.

Mumbai police said on Tuesday that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10. The caller, who identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said he was a Gau Rakshak (cow-vigilante). The caller threatened to "eliminate" Salman Khan on April 30.

Mumbai police added revealed the caller was found to be a minor. "As of now, we don't think the call should be taken seriously. But we are probing why the minor behaved in such a way," an officer said.

On March 26, one person identified as Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, was arrested for sending a threat mail to Salman. He was apprehended and taken into custody.

A case was registered at Bandra police station. The accused, in his mail, alleged that the superstar will meet the same fate as "Sidhu Moosewala."

"A case has registered at Bandra police station with regard to emailed threats to kill Salman Khan. In a joint operation, Mumbai Police and Luni police teams caught the accused, Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Ishwar Chand Pareek, an officer at Luni police station of Jodhpur told ANI earlier.

Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police after assessing threat perceptions. The Maharashtra government assigned security escorts to the superstar after he actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (ANI)