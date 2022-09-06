Minor held for raping 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): A minor boy was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, in Jariagarh village in Khunti district in Jharkhand, informed Khunti Superintendent of India Aman Kumar.

The incident came to light after the victim was found to be four months pregnant in a medical examination, stated the SP.

According to the information, the accused raped the girl four times. On the complaint of the victim, the police arrested the accused on Monday and sent him to the remand home.



According to the victim's statement, the boy came to meet the girl outside her school. He took her to a house located in a secluded place and raped her.

"A case of rape of a 16-year-old student of Class 10 has come to light in the Jariagarh area of Khunti. The accused belongs to another community. He is also a minor," the SP told ANI.

Reports will ascertain further. (ANI)

