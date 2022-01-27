Minor kidnapped, gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dungarpur; Probe underway

Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 27 (ANI): A minor was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dungarpur by the boys of her own school, said Dy SP Rakesh Kumar Sharma on Wednesday. The survivor is currently under treatment in the hospital.

However, the accused have not been arrested yet.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The incident of gang rape was registered on Tuesday in the Bichhiwara police station area. The incident is said to have happened on Monday when a minor of standard 9th was kidnapped by two boys of her own school. They took her to the forest and one of the boys raped her."



"The survivor is admitted to the hospital and is under treatment. We have recorded the statement of the survivor and her family members. Her medical test has been conducted. As soon as she is discharged from the hospital, the place of the incident will be investigated," he added.

The Dy SP informed that the location of the accused is known, however, they will be arrested only after further probe.

"The search for the accused boys is underway. Accused names and locations identified but they'll be arrested only after further probe. Their location is known but they have not been detained so far," he said. (ANI)

