Minor rape victim refuses to go home, Delhi HC directs police to produce her before CWC

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi Police to produce a minor rape victim before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), after she refused to go back home.

The victim was produced before the court after recovery by Delhi Police. Her father had filed a petition for habeas corpus.

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma directed the Delhi Police to produce the victim before CWC after she expressed her choice not to return home. The judges in the chamber had an interaction with a minor who was produced before them from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. She was lodged in the hospital after her recovery on August 27, 2022.



"The father of the minor girl shall be at liberty to approach the concerned CWC for further relief in accordance with the law," the bench said. The judges also interacted with the parents of the minor.

The bench passed the direction after considering the facts and status report filed by the SHO police station Pandav Nagar in the matter.

Delhi Police in the status report of August 29, 2022, stated that the victim is a child in need of care and protection amongst other reasons for the fact that she was pregnant hitherto and underwent Medical Termination of Pregnancy on May 25, 2022, at GTB Hospital.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped thrice and three FIRs were lodged at Pandav Nagar police station. Her statements before the magistrate were also recorded.

The accused in this case is also a minor who has been detained by the police. He was produced before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on August 27, 2022. JJB had directed to lodge him at an observation home, Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi. (ANI)

