Minor raped in madrasa: MP Home Minister directs police to investigate Khadwa cleric's past record

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday said that state police has been directed to investigate the past records of a Muslim cleric who was arrested in connection with molesting a minor girl inside a madrasa in Khandwa.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal on Saturday, Mishra said the police would conduct a detailed investigation into the case.

Police will also investigate if there are any allegations against the cleric in the past.



Notably, Maulvi Abdul Samad, was arrested and sent to judical custody for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Khandwa district, an official said on Friday.

The accused was the Maulvi of Emanual Madrasa of Zakaria Masjid, Khanshawali in Khandwa district.

According to police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain following which her parents registered a complaint at the Moghat Police Station.

Police arrested the accused and produced him in court, which has remanded him to judicial custody.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. (ANI)

