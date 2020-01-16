Minor sexually assaulted by her Taekwondo coach in Haryana's Sirsa, Zero FIR lodged

ANI |

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her Taekwondo coach here in Sirsa, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a Zero FIR was registered against the accused based on the victim's statement.

Women's police station in-charge was informed by the civil hospital of Panchkula about the case and a team reached the civil hospital to investigate the matter.

"We have registered a zero FIR (can be filed at any police station) and are investigating the matter," Rita, an investigation officer, told media.

The victim along with her family was recently shifted to Sirsa from Panchkula. (ANI)

