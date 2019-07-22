Minor stabbed to death in Delhi's Nabi Karim area

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi police on Sunday detained a man for stabbing a minor to death and severely injuring another after a scuffle broke out between the three in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area.

The 16-year-old deceased has been identified as Yaseen Khan. The injured person was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Police said that a fight broke out between the men over a trivial issue and the accused, Shahnawaz, took out a knife and stabbed the other two.

The police nabbed the perpetrator with the help of CCTV footage from the area.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)