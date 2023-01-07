Minor student sent bomb threat mail to school without knowing consequences, says Bengaluru DCP

Bengaluru (Karnataka [India], January 7 (ANI): A day after a bomb threat mail was received at school in Rajajinagar on Friday, a minor student from another school has been identified as sender, according to the officials.

According to the officials, the student searched the email id of the school on the internet and sent the mail without knowing the consequences. The report will be given to the Juvenile Board for further investigation.

"A minor student from another school has sent the Bomb threat email to the NAFA school without knowing the consequences. The report will be given to Juvenile Board for further inquiry," Laxman B Nimbaragi, DCP of West Bengaluru said.



A bomb threat mail was received by School in Rajajinagar at 8:28 pm on Thursday night and was seen at around 11:30 pm, according to the officials.

Bomb disposal and dog squad rushed to the spot after receiving the information, the official said.

"Bomb threat received by NPS School, Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar Police Station. We've ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot. Case to be registered and investigation is being done," DCP said on Friday.

950 students from nursery to 12 standards are enrolled at the school. (ANI)

