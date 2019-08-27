Minor thrashed in Delhi' Burari, case registered

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A minor boy was thrashed by some unidentified miscreants while he was returning to his home after taking part in Janmashtami celebrations in New Delhi's Burari area.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media in which the minor can be seen being thrashed by a group of boys,

Narrating the ordeal, the victim's brother said that he and his brother were on their way back when the incident occurred.

"I and my brother were coming back from the temple and we were suddenly called by a group of people sitting in a car. Upon resisting, they caught hold of me and started beating me and my minor brother while accusing us of theft', said the victim's brother.

"They thrashed my brother with a wooden stick and steel rod", he added.

The boy was later rescued and admitted to a hospital. Delhi police have registered a case under relevant sections including an attempt to murder and is investigating the incident. (ANI)

