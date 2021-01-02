Minor who entered J-K's Poonch "inadvertently", to be sent back to Pakistan

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): The 14-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Ali Haider who crossed over to the Indian side "inadvertently" and was apprehended by SOG party in Poonch, will be sent back, said a police official on Friday.

While speaking to ANI, Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Angral said that the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district apprehended the boy near Batar nallah near village Ajote on Thursday night.

"On Thursday night, our SOG patrolling party of Poonch apprehended a boy near Batar nallah near village Ajote in Poonch. During interrogation, he told his name as Ali Haider. He is a resident of Mirpur in PoK," Angral said.

"He came to the Indian side by mistake. As per the initial information, it seems he inadvertently came here in Indian Side. If there is no evidence of his being suspicious we will talk to Pakistan authorities for his repatriation," Angral added.

Meanwhile, Haider extended his gratitude towards Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army personnel.

"I came here by mistake. They provided me clothes, shoes, and food. The police and army personnel are good. I request the army personnel to send me back to my home," he said. (ANI)