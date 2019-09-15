Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at an event in Surat, Gujarat on Saturday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at an event in Surat, Gujarat on Saturday.

Minorities in India were safe, are safe and will remain safe: Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:07 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that minorities in India were safe, are safe and will remain safe, adding that the country does not divide people on the basis of caste or religion.
Addressing an event of Bharatiya Veer Jawan Trust in Surat, Singh hit out at Pakistan saying that the country which is not able to provide security to the minorities on its soil, talks about the human rights.
"Pakistan, which isn't able to provide security to the minorities in its country, is talking about human rights. If human rights violations are taking place anywhere, it's in Pakistan. The minority in India was safe, is safe, and will remain safe," he said.
Singh also said while the population of minorities in India has increased after Independence, human rights violations keep taking place in Pakistan against Sikhs, Buddhists and others.
Asserting that Pakistan did not like the development and progress of India, he said, "Article 370 was abrogated but Pakistan did not digest it well. It went to the United Nations and started lying to deceive international organisation. Pakistan is talking about human Rights Commission when it could not protect minorities in its own land."
Singh continued, "Human Rights violations are taking place in Pakistan. It is taking place on Baloch people, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. Pakistan is trying to defame India by talking about human rights at the international organisation. But nobody agrees with Pakistan."
Differentiating about the situation of minorities in India and Pakistan, Singh said," After partition, the population of minorities in Pakistan have ever since been falling but I can say with full confidence that the population of minorities in India has increased. Minorities have always been secure in India, they are and they will be in the future."
He added, "I want to say to Pakistan that India was divided on the basis of religion during the partition and it was made possible by those who made Pakistan and have the ideology to do politics of religion. India does not believe in the politics of caste and religion. It believes in humanity and justice."
The Defence Minister cautioned Pakistan saying, "In 1971, Pakistan which was formed on the basis of religion was divided into two parts. If politics based on religion carry on in Pakistan then no one can prevent it from getting divided into several parts...If Pakistan does not stop supporting terrorism then it cannot be denied that it will be divided into several parts."
"I have clearly stated that if talks take place between India and Pakistan, then it will be on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.
Cautioning Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, "Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in PoK said to his soldiers don't go to LoC till I ask you. I want to say that he gave good advice to his soldiers as our soldiers are waiting and those who cross the LoC will not be able to go back."
Singh's statement came days after Khan while speaking in Muzaffarabad, had urged the people of his country not to march toward the LoC until he asks them to.
"Looking at our security forces I can say with full confidence that no one can harm our country both from internally and externally," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:26 IST

Will withdraw cases against Azam Khan if SP comes to power in...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that if his party comes to power in the state it will withdraw all cases against its leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:26 IST

Pak will break into several parts if it doesn't stop supporting...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday gave a stern warning to Pakistan stating that it will be divided into several parts if it does not stop supporting terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:45 IST

NAN scam: Baghel challenges Raman Singh to prove charge of...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday challenged his predecessor Raman Singh to prove that the investigation into the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam was conducted with the intention of revenge politics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:36 IST

SDMC intensifies efforts against use of polythene bags, issues...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a bid to intensify efforts to ban single-use plastics, South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced that it had issued challans worth more than eight lakh in the last 10 days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:29 IST

WCD ministry seeks higher allocation for schemes in meeting with...

New Delhi[India], September 14 (ANI) Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday discussed proposals for enhanced allocations for important schemes of the ministry covering Anganwadi services, 'poshan', women welfare and women safety with the 15th Finance Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:25 IST

PM asked me to make J-K shine so that people of PoK want to come...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi told me to make Jammu and Kashmir so prosperous that the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would want to come and settle here, said Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:18 IST

Hamza bin Laden was groomed by Pakistan, was its strategic...

New Delhi[India], Sept 14 (ANI): Osama bin Laden's son Hamza, who was confirmed killed in a counter-terror operation by the US, was emerging as the new al-Qaeda leader and was being groomed as a "very important strategic asset" of Pakistani military establishment, according to defence expert Qamar Agh

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Punjab CM urges Odisha counterpart Patnaik to reverse decision...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday wrote to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik urging him to retract the state government's decision to demolish the Mangu Mutt in Puri associated with Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Delhi: Police arrest quack for practicing allopathy without qualification

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a quack doctor for allegedly running an allopathic medicine clinic without medical qualification. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Delhi Medical Act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:54 IST

Delhi Congress accuses BJP-ruled municipal corporations, AAP...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Saturday slammed the BJP-ruled municipal corporations and the AAP-led Delhi government for allegedly dumping the idols of Lord Ganesh in the Bhalswa landfill site like "trash collected from households" which has deeply hurt t

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:54 IST

Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 3 Naxals recovered from Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Bodies of three Naxals were recovered following an encounter between District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals near Tadmetla on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:54 IST

Delhi: Racket busted, 4 held for issuing fake invoices to avail...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Four people were arrested for issuance of invoices without actual supply of goods and thereafter availing fraudulent Input tax credit for seeking Integrated Goods and Service Tax refunds, Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl