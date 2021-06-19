Minority Affairs Ministry to launch "Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai" COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign on June 21

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Minority Affairs will begin a pan-India campaign "Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai" to tackle concerns and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine from June 21.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will launch an awareness campaign for coronavirus vaccination "Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai" from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi on Saturday said the "Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai" campaign will start from June 21 in rural areas across the country to create awareness about coronavirus vaccination and prevent apprehensions and rumours.

"The Ministry of Minority Affairs, along with various social, educational institutions, self-help groups, women's self-help groups, will start the awareness campaign on COVID-19 vaccination in rural and remote areas of the country," said the union minister.

He said, in this campaign, the positive messages of prominent people from various religious, social, cultural, educational, medical and science and other fields will be delivered through street plays.



Naqvi said "some selfish elements" have tried to create an atmosphere of rumours and apprehensions regarding the vaccine in some areas of the country. "Those who create such illusions are enemies of the health and well-being of the people."

He further appreciated the hard work of scientist for coming up with a "Made in India" COVID-19 vaccine in such a short span of time.

"As a result of the hard work of the scientists of the country, two "Made in India" COVID-19 vaccines have been prepared, scientifically it has been proved that these vaccines are completely safe and are the main weapon to prevent the infection," Naqvi said.

Naqvi further added that the Haj Committees of the State, Waqf Board, Waqf-affiliated Educational Institutions, Central Waqf Council are involved in the "Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai" campaign to allay the apprehensions and rumours about the world's largest corona vaccination drive in India. Also, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, Women Self Help Groups and Self Help Groups working under the "Nai Roshni" scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs will join the campaign.

"In "Jaan Hai Toh Jahan Hai" campaign, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Dr Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Imam of Fatehpuri Jama Masjid, Delhi; Jain religious teacher Acharya Lokesh Muni; Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee; Syed Zainul Abedin, Sajjadanshin of Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Anjuman Syed Jadgan, President of Dargah Sharif, Ajmer Haji Syed Moin Hussain; Khadim Dargah Ajmer Sharif Janab Ghulam Kibria Dastagir; Syed Nasruddin Chishti, chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council; Syed Hammad Nizami, Sajjadanshin of Dargah Nizamuddin, Delhi; Maulana Mohammad Ali Mohsin Taqvi, Shahi Imam of Shia Masjid Delhi; Dr Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmed, Founder, Inter-Faith Harmony Foundation of India; Dr Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University; Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization; Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr Mazda Turrell; Director, UNESCO Parzor and Geo Parsi Dr Shernaz Cama; various Christian and Buddhist religious leaders, celebrities from the film-television field, etc. will give an effective message on COVID-19 vaccination among the people," he said.

The Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is running the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, in which crores of people have been vaccinated against the virus so far. India is far ahead in administrating vaccine as compared to the developed countries of the world.

Naqvi said the government and society have fought vigorously against this corona epidemic with the determination of caution, sensitivity, and restraint. As a result of this, India is coming out of this disaster, he added. (ANI)

