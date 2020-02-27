Minority community people in Delhi's Chand Bagh form human chain to save temple from rioters

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): In what sends a message of social harmony and brotherhood, some members of Muslim community in Chand Bagh, one of the areas in North-East district where violence erupted, saved a temple from being vandalised.

"The temple is around 35 years. The area is dominated by residents from the minority community. Locals -- Hindus and Muslims were alert. They saw to it that no outsider comes here. Not even one stone was pelted at the temple," priest Om Prakash told ANI.

Fahina Sheikh, a resident of Chand Bagh said that some outsider came to vandalise the temple -- Shri Durga Fakiri Mandir on Monday -- in a bid to create tension between the two communities.

"We formed the human chain to protect the temple," she said.

Asif, another resident, said: "We formed the human chain and did not let rioters come near the temple. We also suffered injuries. Many of us suffered injuries after rioters pelted stones."

"But we didn't let them step forward because this isn't just a temple, it's a symbol of our prestige. Hindus and Muslims protected this temple together. Had the temple been vandalised, it would have been a matter of shame for us," he said.

At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)

