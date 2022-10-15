Minor's death in Hooghly: Child Rights body alleges "goons of ruling party" barred them from meeting victim's family

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo on Friday, alleged that the "goons" of the "ruling party" blocked their way and stopped them from meeting the victim's family.

His statement came after the convoy of the NCPCR chief was stopped by a mob who also showed black flags when along with the complainant and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal arrived to meet the family of the victim minor girl who was found dead.

Earlier today, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo met the family of the 12-year-old girl who was found dead in West Bengal's Jangipara last week.



"When this Government can't provide security to the Commission, we can imagine their failure in providing security to children. A child has been murdered. But, the goons of the ruling party are blocking the way and stopping us from meeting the family. We will leave only after meeting them," the NCPCR chief told ANI.

"So far, our probe shows that there are loopholes in the action taken by police. We have called the investigation officer, other police officials and doctors who did the postmortem, today," Kanoongo told ANI.

Tension sparked in Hooghly's Jangipara after the body of a 12-year-old girl, who was missing for four days, was recovered from a lake in Krishnapur village on Saturday.

The girl's family alleged that she was raped and murdered. The family said that the minor had gone for pandal hopping but did not return home.

After the body was found floating on the lake, locals staged a protest. A heavy police force has been deployed after the incident. (ANI)

