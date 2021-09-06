Minors made to roam naked, child rights panel asks Damoh collector to take legal action

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Damoh collector to take legal action regarding an incident in which minor girls were allegedly made to roam naked in the neighbourhood for "bringing rain in the area."

As per the official communication by the commission, "The commission has taken a suo moto cognizance of the complaint."

"According to the news published in local media, an act of 'inhumanity' has come to the fore in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. Allegedly, minor girls were seen roaming naked on the streets of a neighbourhood in the district. These women, belonging to the Adivasi community, reached a nearby temple and worshipped the goddess," said NCPCR.





The Commission requested the collector to take legal action in this matter and inform the Commission about the inquiry report. "Make sure to convey the following documents within 10 days of receipt of the letter---Certificate of age to minor girls in the case, detailed investigation report of the case and other necessary documents," read the letter by the NCPCR to the collector.

Reportedly, these girls were asked to roam naked in the neighbourhood on the pretext of bringing rain in the area.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

