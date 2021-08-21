Minto Bridge shut for traffic, several areas in Delhi waterlogged due to heavy downpour

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Heavy overnight rains caused waterlogging in parts of the national capital on Saturday affecting vehicular movement, as the downpour continued in the morning.

Both the carriageways of the Minto Bridge in central Delhi were shut, the Delhi Traffic Police informed.

In series of tweets, Delhi Traffic Police informed the commuters about the closed roots and urged them to avoid the same.

Traffic was also affected at Moolchand Underpass and Azad Market Underpass was closed due to waterlogging.



"Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging. Please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience" Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Due to waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur underpass, traffic on the Mehrauli Badarpur road was diverted on Mathura Road, it said.

The arrival and departure times of flights were also affected due to bad weather.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi, Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no.>to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you," Vistara said in a tweet.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain are most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next two hours. (ANI)