Minto Bridge waterlogging: Mayor slams Delhi govt for 'irresponsible' attitude after man's death

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Criticising Delhi government for its "irresponsible" attitude, North Delhi Major Jai Prakash on Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility after a man, identified as Kundan Singh, allegedly drowned and died at the waterlogged Minto Bridge here.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash, inspecting the site of the accident said, "Such incidents will continue to occur until the Delhi government gets rid of its irresponsible attitude. The Chief Minister should take responsibility and announce an ex gratia for the kin of the deceased."

He further questioned the Kejriwal-led government for their response to the waterlogging situation, following heavy rainfall, in the national capital today.

"Multiple agencies such as PWD (Public Works Department) and Delhi Jal Board fall under Delhi government's jurisdiction, but where are they? We [Municipal Corporation] have been out on the streets since morning working on the waterlogging situation. But where are the Delhi Ministers?" he asked.

Earlier today, Kundan Singh's body was retrieved from the waterlogged Minto Bridge. Delhi Police confirmed his identification and said that he possibly died of drowning.

Aged 60, he was a goods carrier driver, operating commercial vehicle -- Tata Ace at the time of the incident, as per the police.

Kundan's employer, Pritam Singh, told ANI that the former was originally from Uttarakhand and is survived by a wife and two daughters. (ANI)







