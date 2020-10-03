Mirzapur: Minor girl kills sister with boyfriend's help for 'creating hurdles in relationship'

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): One minor was found dead near the railway track in suspicious circumstances in Bharuhiya village of Mirzapur, two days after two minor sisters were reported missing, police said on Saturday.

"On 1 October 2020, Dileep Singh's two daughters Anjali, 15, and Nandni, 10, went missing from the house at 4 in the evening. A complaint was filed in Padri station after which police began a search operation to find the missing sisters. Later the elder sister was spotted with her lover on a motorbike, the younger sister was found dead near the railway tracks," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Verma.



He added, "The younger sister was allegedly creating hurdles in her relationship. Hence she planned the incident with her lover's assistance."

Nandini's body was recovered in a dilapidated condition near the railway crossing. Police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem, he said.

The ASP also told that a prize of Rs 25,000 was awarded to the investigating team for clearing the case immediately. (ANI)

