Miscreant attacks two in apartment in Bhagalpur, one dead

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], September 7 (ANI): A miscreant attacked two people after entering an apartment in Bhagalpur on Wednesday, leaving one dead and other severely injured.

"A miscreant entered the apartment and attacked two people. The crime team is investigating the case," Swarna Prabhat, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhagalpur told ANI.

The incident happened at Shri Niketan's apartment in Bhagalpur. The area comes under the Jogsar police station.

The goons entered the apartment and attacked the watchman and one more person with a sharp weapon. The watchman has died, while the other victim is seriously injured, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Purushottam, a resident of Rajaun. The other injured victim hasn't been identified till now.

SP Prabhat reached the crime scene along with the dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)