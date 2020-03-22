Miscreant fires bullet, hurls petrol bomb near Jamia Millia, police register case

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Sunday alleged that some miscreants fired bullet and hurled a petrol bomb at the Gate Number 7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia.

Police have registered a case at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar Police Stations.

"Some miscreants fired bullet and hurled a petrol bomb at the protest site at Gate Number 7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia. As per the CCTV footage, miscreant had a get up of delivery boy with a helmet and has three bags on his bike, due to which the number plate of the bike was not visible," said the JCC.

"Police have taken away the bullet, while pieces of glass bottle are still here," added the JCC.

"A case regarding the incident has been registered at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar police stations. Today at around 9:15 am, information was received regarding firing by inflammable substance at barricades near Shaheen Bagh. Immediately police visited the spot," a police official told ANI.

"A few broken bottles, a lighter and an empty cartridge were found at the site. A few milk bottles of the same type were also found. During an initial investigation, it has been revealed that a person set a banner on fire by pouring some inflammable substance and using a lighter," added the official.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the spot. Multiple teams of police have been formed. The investigation is undergoing.

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the strike which began on December 12, 2019, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the Gate Number 7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia was temporarily called off on Saturday by the JCC. (ANI)

