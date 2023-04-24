Miscreant with Rs 20,000 bounty on head arrested after encounter in UP's Kasganj

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): A miscreant carrying a bounty on his head was arrested after an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police in the Ganjdundwara area of Kasganj police station on Sunday night, police said.

During the encounter, the miscreant identified as Anuj, was injured, following which he was arrested. However, the police said that his accomplices escaped from the spot. The police recovered illegal weapons from his possession.

"During the encounter, a miscreant carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 was injured in retaliatory firing by the police, the police arrested the injured person and the other two escaped from the spot," Jitendra Kumar Dubey, Additional Kasganj Kasganj said.

"Illegal weapons and a bike were recovered from the possession of the miscreant arrested during the encounter," Kasganj SP said.

The police said that Anuj was shot in his right leg.



The injured miscreant was admitted to the hospital.

"While efforts are being made to arrest his two other absconding accomplices," Kasganj SP added.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on March 12, a miscreant was shot in the leg and his other associates were injured in a brief late-night encounter with police here in Kurawali town in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri area.

Police said that 2 motorcycles, illegal arms, cartridges and some jewellery were recovered from the miscreants. (ANI)

