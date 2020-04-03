Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): A police officer in Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada district got injured on Friday after unidentified youth pelted stones at him.
The incident took place when the cop stopped them from entering into the state from Kerala in the view of nationwide lockdown. He was later administered medical aid. (ANI)
Miscreants attack cop in Dakshina Kannada after he stops them from entering state
ANI | Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:23 IST
