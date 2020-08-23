Miscreants fire at property dealer in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Some miscreants fired at a property dealer in Patna on Sunday following which three to four persons sustained injuries.

"We were notified of the shooting incident an hour ago. Three to four people are injured. We have sent them for treatment and are starting our investigation," said Sanjay Pandey, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Phulwari Sharif.

According to locals, five to six miscreants were involved in the crime following which three to four people have suffered injuries.

Currently, all the injured persons have been admitted to the Ford Hospital here. (ANI)

