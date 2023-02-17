Miscreants loot 22 lakh from Amritsar bank, probe underway

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 17 (ANI): Two unidentified miscreants looted about Rs 22 lakh from a Punjab National Bank branch in Amritsar.

According to police, an armed goon entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the cashier, asking him to hand over the money while his accomplice waited outside, on a scooter.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Thursday.



"An armed man entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the cashier while his accomplice waited outside on a scooter. They fled with about Rs 22 lakh. An investigation is underway to catch the accused," said Amritsar DCP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar.

"Police reached the spot within 3-4 minutes. CCTV footage is being examined," he added.

According to bank staff, the accused, wearing a cap and mask, entered the bank brandishing a pistol and held the cashier at gunpoint demanding money while his accomplice gave him instructions from outside. They fled after looting the bank.

There was no security guard at the bank during the incident. (ANI)

