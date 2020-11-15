Miscreants loot members of 5 families at gunpoint in UP's Amroha, case registered

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Miscreants looted members of five families here at gunpoint in the Saini colony area of Amroha, police said.

The incident of the loot took place on Saturday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hasanpur said: "We reached the crime scene as soon as we received the information. One of the families alleged Rs 2 lakhs loot. Five persons were involved in the loot during which a person was shot whom we have admitted to hospital."



Omvati, one of the victims said: "I was forced to give my gold earrings because they were beating all of us. My husband was thrashed and my brother-in-law was shot when he tried to chase them."

The looters came from the verandah wall and they used a stair to climb the wall, Omvati added.



A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

