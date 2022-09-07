Miscreants open fire on Police Patrolling team in Siwan; 1 Constable dead

Siwan (Bihar) [India], September 7 (ANI): Miscreants opened fire on a Police patrolling team in Siwan which resulted in the death of a constable and left one villager injured, police said on Wednesday.

Constable Balmiki Yadav lost his life in the incident.

"This incident happened last night when we were returning after a raid. 3-4 people were sitting at a turn on a road. When asked about their whereabouts, the miscreants opened fire on us, in which a policeman got injured," Rajesh Kumar, Sub Inspector, Siwan told ANI.

Constable Balmiki Yadav was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

"I was also a part of the patrolling team when the accused shot at us," Sub Inspector Kumar told ANI.

In the shootout, a villager was also shot, and has been admitted to the Siwan Sadar Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Patrolling team of Siswan police station was coming back from patrolling when they were allegedly shot by four unidentified persons.

The identity of the fourth accused is still being investigated. (ANI)




