Miscreants place carton of liquor in TDP leader's home

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Unknown miscreants allegedly placed a carton of liquor bottles in the house of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Adusumilli Venkateswara Rao in Guntur district on Friday, hours before he was going to file nomination for the local body elections.

Excise officials raided Rao's home on Friday and found the carton of liquor bottles. After reviewing the CCTV footage in the house, it was found that some miscreants had entered the house and placed the carton. After Rao refused to go with the Excise officials, they detained a youth named Kartik, who lived in the same house.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said: "This morning around 8 AM, a group of Excise officials came to my house. They inspected the house and found a carton of liquor bottles in the penthouse. It was very astonishing as nobody in the house has the habit of drinking. When the Excise officials asked us to come to the police station, we refused to go along."

He stated that after reviewing the CCTV footage it was found that two unknown people had come to the house. One of them entered the house by climbing the wall and went upstairs to place the carton.

"I think this was done to stop me from filing nomination. This might be the handiwork of YSRCP workers. The truth will eventually come out in the inquiry," he said.

Meanwhile, the detaining of Kartik caused a furious uproar among the opposition party leaders, who also alleged the incident to be the handiwork of the workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Meanwhile, TDP leader A Raja met with the Anti-Corruption Bureau officer and alleged the role of YSRCP behind the incident.

Rao is contesting for the fourth ward in Tenali town in the local body polls, which would be held later in the month. (ANI)

