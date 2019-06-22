Mishri, Makhmaly among cherry varieties harvested this season in Kashmir, growers enthused

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Orchid owners and growers in Jammu and Kashmir are enthused with the blooming cherry crop this season in the state, famed for its horticulture.

"Despite rainfall and hailstorm, the production of cherry is good this year. I am expecting a good price from the market. This time we have grown 10-12 varieties of cherries such as mishri, double, gold cherry and makhmaly. After cherries, the season of apricots and apples will come. We have work for next 4 to 5 months," said Abdul Qayoom, labour.

The Valley of Kashmir located at the higher latitudes and altitudes mainly grows temperate fruits. It grows not only several varieties of cherries but also apples, apricots, almonds, peaches, walnuts and grapes. These fruits are harvested in Harwan, Dara, Nishat and Tangamarg region.

Ghulam Mohamad Sofi, a farmer told ANI that the tourists who visit the Valley in this season pay them well for the fruit produce. "This year we have grown peaches, cherries, apples and apricots."

He also said that many people directly and indirectly come to Srinagar for work related to horticulture. Most of them arrive from Rajouri and Poonch district. "We are expecting a good price from the market," he said.

In order to help growers, the horticulture department of the state is helping farmers with technical assistance and fertilizer and subsided plant.

"As you can see, this time we have grown a variety of fruits. We provide assistance to them as and when required. A lot of people are getting employment in this season. Every year the productions of fruits are increasing. We also have a field staff who guide farmers and orchids owners," said Nazir Ahmad Guroo, Technical Officer Horticulture. (ANI)

