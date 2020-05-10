Mismatch in COVID-19 death figures because hospitals fail to send summaries: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Responding to the discrepancies in COVID-19 death figures in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that the mismatch is because several hospitals fail to send a detailed summary of deaths to the Delhi government.

The government has now directed some hospitals to provide a detailed summary within 24 hours of the deaths to resolve the issue, Jain said.

"Many hospitals report deaths but don't send summaries. We have directed all hospitals to send detailed summaries within 24 hours of the occurrence of deaths. This issue is due to summaries," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told ANI on COVID-19 death figures mismatch in the national capital.

"We have started releasing COVID-19 bulletins from 12 am to 12 am the next day. There used to be confusion over the timing of the bulletin, so now bulletin for the whole day will be released at once," Jain added.

On Saturday, Jain had said that some mismatch was found in few COVID-19 reports of a private lab and government.

"Some data mismatch was found in 2-3 reports of the lab so we are getting it checked," Minster Jain had said on being asked about discrepancies in the test reports of the private lab.

According to the health bulletin issued by the DGHS, the total count of active cases in Delhi currently stands at 4,781.

Out of these 2,069 patients have been cured and recovered, while 73 deaths have occurred due to the disease.

The data released by DGHS includes the data from 12 midnight May 8 to the same time on May 9.

Delhi, after Maharashtra and Gujarat, is the third-worst affected region by COVID-19 in India. (ANI)

