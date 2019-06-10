Missing AN-32 aircraft search enters day 8; hunt intensified

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): Aerial search and rescue operations were intensified to locate the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force with 13 personal people on board, which went missing after take-off from Assam's Jorhat airbase on June 3, as the hunt entered its eighth day on Monday, the IAF said.

"Aerial search and rescue operations (SAR) were carried out by helicopters and C-130s during the day. No sightings as yet," the IAF said.

The Air Force is planning to carry out missions by airborne sensors, C-130s and ground teams and in the night. "IAF is committed to finding the missing air-warriors," a tweet by the Air Force read.

It said that the search area has been expanded.

"Based on various available inputs, the search area was expanded. Ground forces also increased the search," IAF added in another tweet.

The aerial search operations were severely hampered due to poor weather conditions on Sunday. On Saturday, the IAF had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to any person or group providing "credible information" about the missing plane.

The AN-32 aircraft was heading toward Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at 1 pm.

Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa had earlier visited Jorhat Air Force station to review the ongoing operations. He met the families of the missing air-warriors and assured them that all possible steps will be taken to locate the missing plane and personnel.

The Air Force has been carrying out a massive search operation to find the missing aircraft. Su-30 MKI, C-130 J special operations aircraft, UAVs, several choppers, Indian Navy's P-8I plane, Global 5000 surveillance aircraft of ARC and satellites of ISRO and NTRO are being deployed to find the plane. (ANI)

