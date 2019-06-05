Missing An-32 aircraft: Search ops by choppers called off due to bad weather, Su-30s to continue night missions

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): The search and rescue operations by helicopters to locate the missing An-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force was called off on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions.

The operations by the choppers will resume tomorrow morning.

However, two Sukhoi-30MKI and C-130J special operations aircraft will be carrying out night missions to locate the missing plane.

Earlier in the day, the IAF said that efforts to find the AN-32 have been intensified despite challenges posed by vegetation, inhospitable terrain and poor weather.

"All leads from airborne sensors are being closely assessed and followed-up with search by aircraft and ground teams," the IAF tweeted.

"Search by IAF and Indian Army helicopters was adversely affected by weather during the day today. However, supported by #IndianArmy, #IndianNavy, Police and State Administration the search efforts by ground teams and airborne sensors will continue through the night," Air Force said.

The An-32 aircraft with 13 IAF personnel on board went missing on Monday afternoon over Arunachal Pradesh. The plane got airborne from Assam's Jorhat and was headed for Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.

The last contact between the plane and ground authorities took place at 1300 hours.

A massive search and rescue operation consisting of Su-30MKI, C-130J Super Hercules and several choppers was launched to locate the plane. ISRO satellites and Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft too have been pressed into service. (ANI)

