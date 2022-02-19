Missing boy found dead in UP's Agra, 3 held

West Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): A nine-year-old boy, who was missing for almost a month, was found buried here in a jungle near his village, police informed on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police of West Agra, Satyajeet Gupta said, "On January 23, a boy named Kuldeep, whose age was 9 years, went missing in the police station area in Iradt Nagar. After this, his father filed a case in the police station and all the teams started searching for the child, but the child was not found."

"After this, the police found the boy buried a kilometre away from his home," he said.



The police informed that they have arrested three accused in the matter.

"During this, many letters had also reached the child's house in which ransom was demanded. We have arrested three accused on the basis of these letters, whose names are Ashu, Kanhaiya and Mukesh. They have confessed their crime. The accused were produced in the court today," Gupta said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

