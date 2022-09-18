Missing cat reunites with family in Kerala after 2 years

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): A pet cat named Ratheesh, who went missing a couple of years ago, was recently reunited with his family in Kerala's Kottayam.

The cat returned to his master's house in Puthuppally town in the Kottayam district after almost two years.

Ushamma adopted the pet in 2016 and named him after a famous dialogue 'Unaru Ratheesh' of the Malayalam film 'Kattappanaile Hrithik Roshan'.

"Four years ago the cat met with an accident and his leg was broken. Following this, the cat underwent surgery," Ushamma said.



Unfortunately, Ratheesh disappeared after a few years post-surgery. The family was upset and did not know what would happen to their pet. However, they believed Ratheesh would survive.

Following his disappearance, Ushamma and her family searched for him around the neighbourhood by calling out his name.

"My cat went missing two years ago in COVID time now he returned to our home. Four years back the cat faced an accident and we spent Rs 6000 for surgery now he returned we are happy," Ushamma added.



Apart from Ushamma, her neighbours are also extremely happy to have Ratheesh back.

Annamma, Ushamma's neighbour said, " Cat Ratheesh went missing two years back and we missed him. We love the cat and used to feed him. Now the cat returned back and we are very happy.



Another neighbour, Monu said they are happy as the cat has returned safe and sound.

Neighbours said that children from the neighbourhood are very fond of Rathesh and have been coming to Ushamma's house to play with him. All the children have been enjoying playing with the cat.



After getting to know that Ratheesh is back, people from other districts are also visiting Ushamma's house to meet the cat every day.

"The cat himself returned to the village and directly went to his owner's house and when he saw Ushamma, he ran to her and started smelling her hand so that he can recognise her.

His master Ushamma also offered prayer to God," said another neighbour. (ANI)

