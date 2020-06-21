Missing COVID-19 suspect patient's body found in Hyderabad hospital's mortuary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Body of a missing COVID-19 suspect patient was found in the hospital's mortuary in Hyderabad where he was earlier admitted.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged on June 6 stating that Narender Singh, 39 years, had gone missing after he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital. The patient had been admitted to the COVID-19 dedicated hospital after complaining of breathlessness and fever on May 31.

Ranveer Reddy, Circle Inspector, Manghalhat police station said, "After receiving the complaint, we took up the investigation. It was noticed that before getting admitted to Gandhi hospital, Narender Singh has treated in Osmania and King Koti hospital. Investigation revealed that Narender Singh died on 31st May at 10.30 pm in the hospital and was marked as an unidentified 65-year-old body while his name was mentioned in the OP sheet as Narender Singh."

"After a few days, we have identified this marked unidentified corpse as Narender Singh's body. On June 19, Singh's family members were called to the hospital to identify the body and the body was identified by them. The body was sent for an autopsy following that the body was handed over to the family on June 20," Reddy added.

"The missing case has been altered to a suspicious death and further probe is in," the police officer said.

Alleging negligence on the part of the hospital, the family of the deceased said, "The hospital has shown negligence as he was healthy when admitted to hospital. They are giving us a body in return. Initially, the hospital authorities said that they have discharged Narender Singh and now they said they are having the body. If treatment was provided to Narender on time then he would have been alive now."

Earlier, a similar incident took place in this hospital after Aamir, a resident of Asif Nagar in Hyderabad, sought the help of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the body of his brother allegedly went missing from the hospital. (ANI)

